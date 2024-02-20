Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Bad Religion have announced European tour dates for this summer. Tickets for their headlining shows go on sale on February 23. Bad Religion will be touring the US with Social Distortion in the spring and released Age of Unreason in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 22
|Full Force
|Grafenhainichen, DE
|Jun 23
|Spodek
|Katowice, PL
|Jun 25
|X-Tra
|Zurich, CH
|Jun 26
|Garage
|Saarbrucken, DE
|Jun 27
|Jera On Air
|Ysselsteyn, NL
|Jun 29
|Mighty Sounds
|Tabor, CR
|Jul 02
|Gasometer
|Vienna, AT
|Jul 03
|Sherwood Festival
|Padova, IT
|Jul 05
|Ruhrpott Rodeo
|Hunxe, DE
|Jul 06
|Save the Core Festival
|Nurnberg, DE
|Jul 07
|Sjock Festival
|Gierle, BE
|Jul 09
|Rockhal
|Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU
|Jul 10
|Slysee Montmartre
|Paris, FR
|Jul 12
|Docks
|Hamburg, DE
|Jul 13
|Docks
|Hamburg, DE
|Jul 16
|Sentrum Scene
|Oslo, NO
|Jul 17
|Furuvik
|Gavle, SE
|Jul 19-21
|Tsunami Xixon Festival
|Gijon, ES