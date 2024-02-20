Bad Religion announce European tour

Bad Religion announce European tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Bad Religion have announced European tour dates for this summer. Tickets for their headlining shows go on sale on February 23. Bad Religion will be touring the US with Social Distortion in the spring and released Age of Unreason in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 22Full ForceGrafenhainichen, DE
Jun 23SpodekKatowice, PL
Jun 25X-TraZurich, CH
Jun 26GarageSaarbrucken, DE
Jun 27Jera On AirYsselsteyn, NL
Jun 29Mighty SoundsTabor, CR
Jul 02GasometerVienna, AT
Jul 03Sherwood FestivalPadova, IT
Jul 05Ruhrpott RodeoHunxe, DE
Jul 06Save the Core FestivalNurnberg, DE
Jul 07Sjock FestivalGierle, BE
Jul 09RockhalEsch-Sur-Alzette, LU
Jul 10Slysee MontmartreParis, FR
Jul 12DocksHamburg, DE
Jul 13DocksHamburg, DE
Jul 16Sentrum SceneOslo, NO
Jul 17FuruvikGavle, SE
Jul 19-21Tsunami Xixon FestivalGijon, ES