The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have released a video for their new song “Brightly Lit for Bad Decisions”. The video was shot by Carlisle Jones at Lawnchair Youth. The song is off their split with Rotting In Dirt which is out now via Salvaged Records. The band are currently touring the US with Meth. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir released their EP heartland attack in 2023 (we spoke to the band about it last summer!) and their album Slow Murder in 2022. Check out the video and split below.
The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir: "Brightly Lit for Bad Decisions"
