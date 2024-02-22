Microwave announce new album, release “Bored of Being Sad” video

by Em Moore
Microwave have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Let’s Start Degeneracy and will be out on April 26 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Bored of Being Sad”. Microwave will be touring the US and Toronto starting in May and released Death Is A Warm Blanket in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Let’s Start Degeneracy Tracklist
1. Portals
2. Ferrari
3. Circling The Drain
4. Bored Of Being Sad
5. Straw Hat
6. Let’s Start Degeneracy
7. Omni
8. Strangers
9. Concertito in G Major
10. Huperzine Dreams