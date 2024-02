4 hours ago by Em Moore

Worriers have released a video for their song “Top 5”. The video was directed by Gavin Murray and was edited by Lauren Denitzio. The song is off their album Trust Your Gut which was released in 2023. Worriers will be touring the North America with Alkaline Trio starting in and will be touring North America (including a stop at Pouzza Fest) with Laura Jane Grace in May. Check out the video below.