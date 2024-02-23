Toronto-based More Reality Hardcore Weekend has announced its lineup for this year. Diztort, S.H.I.T., Friction, Mil-Spec, Exhibition, Firewalker, Wild Side, Béton Armé, Buggin, Violent Way, Grand Scheme, Fastmusic, Faze. Collateral, Real World, Beyond The Pale, Narcan, All 4 All, Street Hassle, Badbet, Big Dog, BFD, Justify, and Yield To None will be playing the festival. More Reality Hardcore Weekend will take place at 1978 Dundas St West in Toronto, Ontario on April 5-6.
