Brooklyn based punk band Sketchy just announced they will be releasing a brand new EP titled Decade Of Debt on March 29th. Along with the announcement they have released the first taste of new music from the EP. The track is called "Jerk Off In Church", see below.

The band will be celebrating the release of the EP with a record release show set for release day (March 29th) at 18th Ward Brewing in Brooklyn, NY. Tired Radio, Neckscars, and Something Bitter will be joining the party.