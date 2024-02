In November, Ceremony announced that they would be playing their album Rohnert Park in full for the first and only time at the Hollywood Palladium in California. The show will take place this Saturday (February 24) and the band announced that it will also be live-streamed for those who weren’t able to get tickets. The show will be streaming live on the Veeps platform and will be directed by Lance Bangs. See the band’s post below.