Episode #648.7 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John and Em continue the freestyle era and talk about the Record Story Day release lineup, Danbert Nobacon’s new track, Redd Kross recording new music, the new video from Jakobs Castle, and Thunder Queens’ upcoming debut album. Listen to the episode below!
