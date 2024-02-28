Sad Summer has announced its lineup and dates for this year. Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, We The Kings, Real Friends, and Knuckle Puck will be playing on all of the dates. The Summer Set, Hot Milk, Diva Bleach, Daisy Grenade, and Like Roses will be playing on select dates. Sad Summer will take place across the US this summer. See the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Friday, July 12
|Sacramento, CA
|The Backyard
|w/Like Roses, The Summer Set
|Saturday, July 13
|Santa Ana, CA
|Observatory Festival Grounds
|w/Like Roses, The Summer Set
|Tuesday, July 16
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|w/Like Roses
|Friday, July 19
|Milwaukee, WI
|Eagles Ballroom
|w/Like Roses, The Summer Set
|Saturday, July 20
|Chicago, IL
|Salt Shed Outdoor
|w/Diva Bleach, The Summer Set
|Sunday, July 21
|Pontiac, MI
|Crofoot Festival Grounds
|w/Diva Bleach, The Summer Set
|Tuesday, July 23
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE Outdoor
|w/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
|Wednesday, July 24
|Columbus, OH
|KEMBA Live! Outdoor
|w/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
|Friday, July 26
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|w/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
|Saturday, July 27
|Clearwater, FL
|The Sound at Coachman Park
|w/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
|Monday, July 29
|Cleveland, OH
|Jacobs Pavilion
|w/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
|Thursday, August 1
|New York, NY
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|w/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
|Saturday, August 3
|Worcester, MA
|Palladium Outdoor
|w/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
|Sunday, August 4
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|w/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
|Tuesday, August 6
|Buffalo, NY
|Terminal B at the Outer Harbor
|w/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
|Thursday, August 8
|Philadelphia, PA
|Highmark Skyline Stage
|w/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
|Friday, August 9
|Columbia, MD
|Chrysalis Stage
|w/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk