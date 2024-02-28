Mayday Parade, The Wonder Years, Knuckle Puck, more to play Sad Summer Fest 2024

by Festivals & Events

Sad Summer has announced its lineup and dates for this year. Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, We The Kings, Real Friends, and Knuckle Puck will be playing on all of the dates. The Summer Set, Hot Milk, Diva Bleach, Daisy Grenade, and Like Roses will be playing on select dates. Sad Summer will take place across the US this summer. See the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Friday, July 12Sacramento, CAThe Backyardw/Like Roses, The Summer Set
Saturday, July 13Santa Ana, CAObservatory Festival Groundsw/Like Roses, The Summer Set
Tuesday, July 16Denver, COMission Ballroomw/Like Roses
Friday, July 19Milwaukee, WIEagles Ballroomw/Like Roses, The Summer Set
Saturday, July 20Chicago, ILSalt Shed Outdoorw/Diva Bleach, The Summer Set
Sunday, July 21Pontiac, MICrofoot Festival Groundsw/Diva Bleach, The Summer Set
Tuesday, July 23Pittsburgh, PAStage AE Outdoorw/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
Wednesday, July 24Columbus, OHKEMBA Live! Outdoorw/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
Friday, July 26Atlanta, GACoca-Cola Roxyw/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
Saturday, July 27Clearwater, FLThe Sound at Coachman Parkw/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
Monday, July 29Cleveland, OHJacobs Pavilionw/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
Thursday, August 1New York, NYThe Rooftop at Pier 17w/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
Saturday, August 3Worcester, MAPalladium Outdoorw/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
Sunday, August 4Asbury Park, NJStone Pony Summer Stagew/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
Tuesday, August 6Buffalo, NYTerminal B at the Outer Harborw/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
Thursday, August 8Philadelphia, PAHighmark Skyline Stagew/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk
Friday, August 9Columbia, MDChrysalis Stagew/Diva Bleach, Hot Milk