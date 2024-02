Videos 12 hours ago by Em Moore

Rosie Tucker has released a video for their new song “Paperclip Maximizer”. The video was created by Ailadi Cortelletti and Olivier Wyart of Headquarters. The song is off their upcoming album UTOPIA NOW! which will be out on March 22 via Sentimental Records. Rosie Tucker released Sucker Supreme in 2021. Check out the video below.