Half Past Two have announced US tour dates for this spring and summer. The band will be playing with We Are The Union, The Suicide Machines, Flying Raccoon Suit, Omnigone, Eichlers, and Simple Minded Symphony on select dates. Half Past Two will be releasing their new album Talk Is Killing Me on April 19 via Bad Time Records and released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 18
|St. Vitus
|Brooklyn, VY
|supporting We Are The Union
|Apr 19
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|supporting We Are The Union, Suicide Machines
|Apr 20
|This Is Not Croydon Fest
|Bensalem, PA
|w/We Are The Union, Suicide Machines
|Apr 21
|Crystal Ballroom
|Somerville, MA
|supporting We Are The Union
|May 03
|Bottom of The Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Flying Raccoon Suit, Omnigone
|May 04
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA
|w/Flying Raccoon Suit, Omnigone
|Jun 14
|House of Blues (Voodoo Room)
|San Diego, CA
|w/Eichlers
|Jun 15
|Trunk Space
|Pheonix, AZ
|w/Eichlers
|Jun 17
|The Starlighter
|San Antonio, TX
|w/Eichlers
|Jun 18
|Mohawk (Indoors)
|Austin, TX
|w/Eichlers
|Jun 19
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|w/Eichlers
|Jun 21
|Cosmic Eyed Brewery
|Lincoln, NE
|w/Eichlers
|Jun 22
|Moe’s
|Denver, CO
|w/Eichlers
|Jun 23
|Black Lung Society
|Ogden, UT
|w/Eichlers
|Jul 19
|Funhouse
|Seattle, WA
|w/Simple Minded Symphony
|Jul 21
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA
|w/Simple Minded Symphony