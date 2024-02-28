Half Past Two announce US tour

Half Past Two have announced US tour dates for this spring and summer. The band will be playing with We Are The Union, The Suicide Machines, Flying Raccoon Suit, Omnigone, Eichlers, and Simple Minded Symphony on select dates. Half Past Two will be releasing their new album Talk Is Killing Me on April 19 via Bad Time Records and released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 18St. VitusBrooklyn, VYsupporting We Are The Union
Apr 19Union StageWashington, DCsupporting We Are The Union, Suicide Machines
Apr 20This Is Not Croydon FestBensalem, PAw/We Are The Union, Suicide Machines
Apr 21Crystal BallroomSomerville, MAsupporting We Are The Union
May 03Bottom of The HillSan Francisco, CAw/Flying Raccoon Suit, Omnigone
May 04Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CAw/Flying Raccoon Suit, Omnigone
Jun 14House of Blues (Voodoo Room)San Diego, CAw/Eichlers
Jun 15Trunk SpacePheonix, AZw/Eichlers
Jun 17The StarlighterSan Antonio, TXw/Eichlers
Jun 18Mohawk (Indoors)Austin, TXw/Eichlers
Jun 19Three LinksDallas, TXw/Eichlers
Jun 21Cosmic Eyed BreweryLincoln, NEw/Eichlers
Jun 22Moe’sDenver, COw/Eichlers
Jun 23Black Lung SocietyOgden, UTw/Eichlers
Jul 19FunhouseSeattle, WAw/Simple Minded Symphony
Jul 21Cafe ColonialSacramento, CAw/Simple Minded Symphony