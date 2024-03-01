Episode #649.6 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about The Knee-His, Psywarfare’s new 7-inch, No Values Fest and Punk Rock Bowling, The Anti-Queens’ upcoming album, Scowl going on tour with Drain and Madball, and Kate Clover’s new song. They also discuss Ceremony’s livestream, Psychotic Pineapple’s new EP, and the convictions of two people in the killing of Jam Master Jay. John also goes on a rant about Dave Grohl. Listen to the episode below!