Sublime with Rome have announced dates for their farewell tour. They will be touring around the US and Canada starting in April and running through September. The lineup for this tour is Rome Ramirez, Joe Tomino, Brian Allen, and Gabrial McNair. Tickets go on sale on March 8. The band will also be releasing their final single called “Love Is Dangerous” on April 5. Sublime With Rome announced that 2024 would be their final year as a band in December and released their EP Tangerine Skies in 2023. Check out the dates below.