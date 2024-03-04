Sublime with Rome have announced dates for their farewell tour. They will be touring around the US and Canada starting in April and running through September. The lineup for this tour is Rome Ramirez, Joe Tomino, Brian Allen, and Gabrial McNair. Tickets go on sale on March 8. The band will also be releasing their final single called “Love Is Dangerous” on April 5. Sublime With Rome announced that 2024 would be their final year as a band in December and released their EP Tangerine Skies in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|4/11/24
|Catoosa, OK
|Hard Rock Live Tulsa
|4/12/24
|Gonzales, TX
|Cattle Country Music Fest
|4/19/24
|Ledyard, CT
|Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino
|4/20/24
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Hard Rock Live
|4/26/24
|Tucson, AZ
|Pima County Fair
|4/27/24
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks
|4/28/24
|Aspen, CO
|Belly Up
|5/10/24
|Maui, HI
|The MayJah RayJah 2024
|5/11/24
|Honolulu, HI
|Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024
|5/31/24
|Lincoln, CA
|Thunder Valley
|6/15/24
|Valdosta, GA
|Wild Adventures Theme Park
|8/10/24
|Victoriaville, QC
|Rock La Cauze
|8/14/24
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE Outdoor
|8/15/24
|Indianapolis, IN
|Indiana State Fair
|8/16/24
|Columbus, OH
|KEMBA Live! Outdoor
|8/17/24
|Gary, IN
|Hard Rock Indiana
|8/22/24
|Bethlehem, PA
|Wind Creek Event Center
|8/23/24
|Toronto, ON
|Venue TBA
|8/24/24
|New York, NY
|Pier 17
|8/25/24
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony
|8/28/24
|Hanover, MD
|The HALL Live!
|8/29/24
|Manteo, NC
|Venue TBA
|8/30/24
|Asheville, NC
|Rabbit Rabbit
|8/31/24
|Charleston, SC
|Fireﬂy Distillery
|9/1/24
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|9/5/24
|Fort Worth, TX
|Billy Bob’s
|9/12/24
|McHenry, IL
|Rise Up McHenry
|9/14/24
|Kansas City, MO
|Power & Light