Sublime With Rome announce farewell tour (US and Canada)

Sublime With Rome
by Tours

Sublime with Rome have announced dates for their farewell tour. They will be touring around the US and Canada starting in April and running through September. The lineup for this tour is Rome Ramirez, Joe Tomino, Brian Allen, and Gabrial McNair. Tickets go on sale on March 8. The band will also be releasing their final single called “Love Is Dangerous” on April 5. Sublime With Rome announced that 2024 would be their final year as a band in December and released their EP Tangerine Skies in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
4/11/24Catoosa, OKHard Rock Live Tulsa
4/12/24Gonzales, TXCattle Country Music Fest
4/19/24Ledyard, CTGrand Theater at Foxwoods Casino
4/20/24Atlantic City, NJHard Rock Live
4/26/24Tucson, AZPima County Fair
4/27/24Morrison, CORed Rocks
4/28/24Aspen, COBelly Up
5/10/24Maui, HIThe MayJah RayJah 2024
5/11/24Honolulu, HIAloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024
5/31/24Lincoln, CAThunder Valley
6/15/24Valdosta, GAWild Adventures Theme Park
8/10/24Victoriaville, QCRock La Cauze
8/14/24Pittsburgh, PAStage AE Outdoor
8/15/24Indianapolis, INIndiana State Fair
8/16/24Columbus, OHKEMBA Live! Outdoor
8/17/24Gary, INHard Rock Indiana
8/22/24Bethlehem, PAWind Creek Event Center
8/23/24Toronto, ONVenue TBA
8/24/24New York, NYPier 17
8/25/24Asbury Park, NJStone Pony
8/28/24Hanover, MDThe HALL Live!
8/29/24Manteo, NCVenue TBA
8/30/24Asheville, NCRabbit Rabbit
8/31/24Charleston, SCFireﬂy Distillery
9/1/24Atlanta, GACoca-Cola Roxy
9/5/24Fort Worth, TXBilly Bob’s
9/12/24McHenry, ILRise Up McHenry
9/14/24Kansas City, MOPower & Light