I Am The Avalanche announce 20th anniversary tour (US)
I Am The Avalanche have announced US tour dates to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Be Well will be joining them on all dates with Grumpster joining them on all West Coast dates and Such Gold joining them on all East Coast dates. Tickets go on sale on March 8. I Am The Avalanche released their album DIVE in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
May 03924 GilmanBerkeley, CAw/Be Well, Grumpster
May 04Hawthorne TheaterPortland, ORw/Be Well, Grumpster
May 05El CorazonSeattle, WAw/Be Well, Grumpster
May 07UrbanSalt Lake City, UTw/Be Well, Grumpster
May 08Marquis TheaterDenver, COw/Be Well, Grumpster
May 10Three LinksDallas, TXw/Be Well, Grumpster
May 11Empire Control RoomAustin, TXw/Be Well, Grumpster
May 13Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZw/Be Well, Grumpster
May 14Backstage BilliardsLas Vegas, NVw/Be Well, Grumpster
May 17Soda BarSan Diego, CAw/Be Well, Grumpster
May 18Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CAw/Be Well, Grumpster
May 19The Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CAw/Be Well, Grumpster
Jun 14Amityville Music HallAmityville, NYw/Be Well, Such Gold
Jun 15Asbury LanesAsbury Park, NJw/Be Well, Such Gold
Jun 16Empire UndergroundAlbany, NYw/Be Well, Such Gold
Jun 18Rec RoomBuffalo, NYw/Be Well, Such Gold
Jun 20Mahall’sLakewood, OHw/Be Well, Such Gold
Jun 21Pike RoomPontiac, MIw/Be Well, Such Gold
Jun 22Bottom LoungeChicago, ILw/Be Well, Such Gold
Jun 24Preserving UndergroundPittsburgh, PAw/Be Well, Such Gold
Jun 26OttobarBaltimore, MDw/Be Well, Such Gold
Jun 27The FoundryPhiladelphia, PAw/Be Well, Such Gold
Jun 28Brighton Music HallAllston, MAw/Be Well, Such Gold
Jun 29Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NYw/Be Well, Such Gold