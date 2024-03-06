I Am The Avalanche have announced US tour dates to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Be Well will be joining them on all dates with Grumpster joining them on all West Coast dates and Such Gold joining them on all East Coast dates. Tickets go on sale on March 8. I Am The Avalanche released their album DIVE in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 03
|924 Gilman
|Berkeley, CA
|w/Be Well, Grumpster
|May 04
|Hawthorne Theater
|Portland, OR
|w/Be Well, Grumpster
|May 05
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|w/Be Well, Grumpster
|May 07
|Urban
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/Be Well, Grumpster
|May 08
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|w/Be Well, Grumpster
|May 10
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|w/Be Well, Grumpster
|May 11
|Empire Control Room
|Austin, TX
|w/Be Well, Grumpster
|May 13
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/Be Well, Grumpster
|May 14
|Backstage Billiards
|Las Vegas, NV
|w/Be Well, Grumpster
|May 17
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|w/Be Well, Grumpster
|May 18
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA
|w/Be Well, Grumpster
|May 19
|The Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Be Well, Grumpster
|Jun 14
|Amityville Music Hall
|Amityville, NY
|w/Be Well, Such Gold
|Jun 15
|Asbury Lanes
|Asbury Park, NJ
|w/Be Well, Such Gold
|Jun 16
|Empire Underground
|Albany, NY
|w/Be Well, Such Gold
|Jun 18
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|w/Be Well, Such Gold
|Jun 20
|Mahall’s
|Lakewood, OH
|w/Be Well, Such Gold
|Jun 21
|Pike Room
|Pontiac, MI
|w/Be Well, Such Gold
|Jun 22
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|w/Be Well, Such Gold
|Jun 24
|Preserving Underground
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Be Well, Such Gold
|Jun 26
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Be Well, Such Gold
|Jun 27
|The Foundry
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Be Well, Such Gold
|Jun 28
|Brighton Music Hall
|Allston, MA
|w/Be Well, Such Gold
|Jun 29
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Be Well, Such Gold