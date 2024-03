7 hours ago by Em Moore

Pillow Queens have released a video for their new song “Like a Lesson”. The video features artwork by Jacob Stack and was edited by Seamus Hart. The song is off their upcoming album Name Your Sorrow which will be out on April 19 via Royal Mountain Records. Pillow Queens will be touring the UK and Ireland in June and released their album Leave The Light On in 2022. Check out the video below.