Descendents have announced tour dates for Europe for this summer. The band released 9th & Walnut in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 07
|Rack Am Ring
|Nurburg, DE
|Jun 08
|Zitadelle Spandau
|Berlin, DE
|Jun 09
|Rock Im Park
|Nurnberg, DE
|Jun 13
|The Black Lab
|Lille, FR
|Jun 14
|La Laiterie
|Strasbourg, FR
|Jun 15
|Bayfest
|Bellarie Igea Marina, IT
|Jul 19
|Tsunami Festival
|Gijon, ES
|Jul 20
|Para Lel 62
|Barcelona, ES
|Jul 21
|Lisboa oa Vivo
|Lisbon, PT
|Jul 23
|Markthalle
|Hamburg, DE
|Jul 25
|Fabrik
|Coesfeld, DE
|Jul 27
|Xtreme Festival
|Le Garric, FR
|Jul 30
|Kulturzentrum Faust
|Hanover, DE
|Jul 31
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Aug 02
|Granichen Open Air
|Granichen, CH
|Aug 03
|Brakrock
|Duffel, BE
|Aug 05
|Punk Rock Holiday
|Tolmin, SI