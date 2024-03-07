Descendents announce European tour

Descendents have announced tour dates for Europe for this summer. The band released 9th & Walnut in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 07Rack Am RingNurburg, DE
Jun 08Zitadelle SpandauBerlin, DE
Jun 09Rock Im ParkNurnberg, DE
Jun 13The Black LabLille, FR
Jun 14La LaiterieStrasbourg, FR
Jun 15BayfestBellarie Igea Marina, IT
Jul 19Tsunami FestivalGijon, ES
Jul 20Para Lel 62Barcelona, ES
Jul 21Lisboa oa VivoLisbon, PT
Jul 23MarkthalleHamburg, DE
Jul 25FabrikCoesfeld, DE
Jul 27Xtreme FestivalLe Garric, FR
Jul 30Kulturzentrum FaustHanover, DE
Jul 31MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Aug 02Granichen Open AirGranichen, CH
Aug 03BrakrockDuffel, BE
Aug 05Punk Rock HolidayTolmin, SI