Videos 4 hours ago by Em Moore

Carolinas-based post-hardcore band Excide have released a video for their new song “Dis(re)member”. The video was directed and produced by Tyler Norris of Foreign Hands. The song is off their dual single Humdinger which also includes their new song “All Down But 9” and is out now via SharpTone Records. Excide released their album Deliberate Revolver in 2022. Check out the video below.