Laura Jane Grace to release new EP with Matt Patton and Mikey Erg

Last night, Laura Jane Grace played Philadelphia with Matt Patton on bass and Mikey Erg on drums. During the set, LJG mentioned that the reason the collaboration happened was because, about ten years ago, "some people" were very interested in making the collaboration happen. LJG then continued to say that, while she just released a new album, she has also recorded a five track EP with Mikey and Matt. The room was somewhat noisy due to the nature of a live punk show, but the anme of the band for that release will be something along the lines of "Laura Jane Grace and the [something] medics." We'll keep you updated.