Episode #649.7 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Sam, Em, and John talk about existing in a time with two versions of Sublime and Sublime With Rome’s upcoming farewell tour, Ween’s show cancellations, and John Lydon’s spoken word tour. John also regales Em and Sam with stories about seeing Laura Jane Grace live with Mikey Erg on drums and the Mikey Erg/Against Me! petition is brought up. Listen to the episode below!