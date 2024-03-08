Episode #649.7 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Sam, Em, and John talk about existing in a time with two versions of Sublime and Sublime With Rome’s upcoming farewell tour, Ween’s show cancellations, and John Lydon’s spoken word tour. John also regales Em and Sam with stories about seeing Laura Jane Grace live with Mikey Erg on drums and the Mikey Erg/Against Me! petition is brought up. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryPhotos: Omni / This Is Lorelei / TV Erased at The Garrison in Toronto, ON 03/07
Ween cancels all April shows
Laura Jane Grace to release new EP with Matt Patton and Mikey Erg
Laura Jane Grace performs "Thrash Unreal" with Silversun Pickups live
Sublime With Rome announce farewell tour (US and Canada)
Worriers release video for "Top 5"
Original Misfits, Social Distortion, Iggy Pop, Fishbone, Scowl, more to play No Values
Catbite, Strike Anywhere, The Anti-Queens, more added to Pouzza Fest 2024
Kill Lincoln, DOA, Mvll Crimes, more added to Camp Punksylvania 2024
Jakobs Castle: "2 Hours Ago"
Sublime, 311, Goldfinger, more to play Brightside Music Festival 2024