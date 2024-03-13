Jakobs Castle, the solo project of Jakob Nowell, has released a video for their new song “Supervillain”. The video was directed and edited by Phvzes. The song is off his upcoming album ENTER: THE CASTLE which will be out on April 12 via Epitaph Records. Jakob Nowell will also be joining Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson to play a Sublime set at Coachella in April. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryThe Menstrual Cramps: "Class War"
Next StoryTours: Bratmobile announce more US shows
Jakobs Castle releases "Supervillain" video
Sublime With Rome announce farewell tour (US and Canada)
Original Misfits, Social Distortion, Iggy Pop, Fishbone, Scowl, more to play No Values
Jakobs Castle: "2 Hours Ago"
Sublime, 311, Goldfinger, more to play Brightside Music Festival 2024
Sublime is now Just Sublime again with Jakob Nowell on vocals
Jakobs Castle announce debut LP, release video for "Catch Me"
No Doubt to reunite at Coachella
Sublime With Rome to disband at the end of 2024
Sublime with Rome release new EP