Jakobs Castle, the solo project of Jakob Nowell, has released a video for their new song “Supervillain”. The video was directed and edited by Phvzes. The song is off his upcoming album ENTER: THE CASTLE which will be out on April 12 via Epitaph Records. Jakob Nowell will also be joining Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson to play a Sublime set at Coachella in April. Check out the video below.