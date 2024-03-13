Bratmobile have announced more US shows for this year. The dates include their previously announced first New York show in 21 years and their appearances at Punk Rock Bowling. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on March 15. Allison Wolfe, Molly Neuman, Rose Melberg, Audrey Marrs, and Marty Key make up the lineup for these shows. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|4/26
|Kingston, NY
|Tubby’s
|w/ Downtown Boys
|4/27
|Brooklyn, NY
|Warsaw
|w/ Downtown Boys, cumgirl8
|5/23
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room
|w/ The Paranoyds, Fatty Cakes & the Puff Pastries
|5/26
|Las Vegas, NV
|Sand Dollar Downtown
|Punk Rock Bowling club show w/ Fea, Neighborhood Brats, Trap Girl
|5/27
|Las Vegas, NV
|Punk Rock Bowling
|7/20
|Chicago, IL
|Pitchfork Music Festival