Bratmobile have announced more US shows for this year. The dates include their previously announced first New York show in 21 years and their appearances at Punk Rock Bowling. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on March 15. Allison Wolfe, Molly Neuman, Rose Melberg, Audrey Marrs, and Marty Key make up the lineup for these shows. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
4/26Kingston, NYTubby’sw/ Downtown Boys
4/27Brooklyn, NYWarsaww/ Downtown Boys, cumgirl8
5/23Los Angeles, CALodge Roomw/ The Paranoyds, Fatty Cakes & the Puff Pastries
5/26Las Vegas, NVSand Dollar DowntownPunk Rock Bowling club show w/ Fea, Neighborhood Brats, Trap Girl
5/27Las Vegas, NVPunk Rock Bowling
7/20Chicago, ILPitchfork Music Festival