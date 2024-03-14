D.O.A. have announced spring tour dates for the East Coast of Canada. Mvll Crimes will be joining them on all dates. This will be D.O.A.’s first time in the Maritimes since 2012 and their first time ever in PEI. The band released Treason in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 27
|Trailside Music Hall
|Charlottetown, PEI
|Jun 28
|Xeroz Arcade Bar
|Moncton, NB
|Jun 29
|Broken Record Bar and Music Room
|Fredericton, NB
|Jun 30
|Seahorse Tavern
|Halifax, NS
|Jul 01
|Haven Music Hall
|Saint John, NB