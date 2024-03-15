Hot Water Music have released two new songs called “Remnants” and “Fences”. “Remnants” features Brendan Yates and Daniel Fang of Turnstile and “Fences” features Thrice. “Remnants” also comes with a video which was directed by Jesse Korman. The songs are off their upcoming album Vows which will be out on May 10 via Equal Vision Records. Hot Water Music will be touring North America this spring to celebrate their 30th anniversary and released Feel The Void in 2022. Check out the songs below.