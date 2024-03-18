We are pleased to bring to you an early Punknews Exclusive premiere for Australian melodic punks Fake News. They just released their first new track titled "Moving On" which will be off their upcoming EP titled Time&Place, out on May 29th, 2024. See below to check out the track and quote from the band on the track.
"Moving On" is about how we have certain struggles in life and find ourselves overthinking and stressing about them. The lyrics come from a positive point of view basically saying after all I’ve been through, I’m not going to let life beat me and I’m moving on. Everyone has their own burdens in life so we hope that this song can inspire people to get through it and move on." – Tim Russ - Vocals