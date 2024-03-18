The Gaslight Anthem have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called History Books - Short Stories and features a cover of “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish along with a reworking of “Blue Jeans and White T-Shirts” and acoustic versions of “Positive Charge” and “History Books”. The EP will be out on March 22 via Thirty Tigers. The band have also announced North American tour dates for this summer. Joyce Manor will be joining them on all dates with The Dirty Nil and Pinkshift joining them on select dates. The Gaslight Anthem are currently touring the UK and Europe and released their album History Books in 2023. Check out the announcement video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Jul 26
|Denver, CO
|The Mission Ballroom
|w.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
|Jul 27
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union
|w.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
|Jul 28
|Boise, ID
|Revolution Concert House
|w.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
|Jul 30
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|w.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
|Jul 31
|Forest Grove, OR
|Grand Lodge Hotel and Property
|w.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
|Aug 02
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|w.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
|Aug 03
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues Anaheim
|w.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
|Aug 04
|San Diego, CA
|The Observatory North Park
|w.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
|Aug 06
|Los Angeles, CA
|Greek Theatre
|w.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
|Aug 09
|Austin, TX
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
|w.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
|Aug 10
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|w.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
|Aug 11
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues Dallas
|w.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
|Aug 13
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Aug 14
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Aug 16
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony Summerstage
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Aug 18
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Aug 20
|Washington, DC
|The Anthem
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Aug 21
|New York, NY
|Central Park
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Aug 23
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore Philadelphia
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Aug 24
|McKees Rocks, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Aug 25
|Toronto, ON
|History
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Aug 27
|Cincinnati, OH
|The Andrew J Brady Music Center
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Aug 29
|Chicago, IL
|Salt Shed - Indoors
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Aug 30
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Fillmore Minneapolis
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Aug 31
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Sep 01
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore Detroit
|w.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
|Sep 15
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Sea.Hear.Now