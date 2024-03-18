The Gaslight Anthem to release new EP, announce North American tour

The Gaslight Anthem
by Tours

The Gaslight Anthem have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called History Books - Short Stories and features a cover of “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish along with a reworking of “Blue Jeans and White T-Shirts” and acoustic versions of “Positive Charge” and “History Books”. The EP will be out on March 22 via Thirty Tigers. The band have also announced North American tour dates for this summer. Joyce Manor will be joining them on all dates with The Dirty Nil and Pinkshift joining them on select dates. The Gaslight Anthem are currently touring the UK and Europe and released their album History Books in 2023. Check out the announcement video and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Jul 26Denver, COThe Mission Ballroomw.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
Jul 27Salt Lake City, UTThe Unionw.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
Jul 28Boise, IDRevolution Concert Housew.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
Jul 30Seattle, WAShowbox SoDow.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
Jul 31Forest Grove, ORGrand Lodge Hotel and Propertyw.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
Aug 02San Francisco, CAThe Warfieldw.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
Aug 03Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues Anaheimw.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
Aug 04San Diego, CAThe Observatory North Parkw.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
Aug 06Los Angeles, CAGreek Theatrew.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
Aug 09Austin, TXStubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheaterw.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
Aug 10Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hallw.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
Aug 11Dallas, TXHouse of Blues Dallasw.Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
Aug 13Atlanta, GAThe Easternw.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Aug 14Nashville, TNMarathon Music Worksw.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Aug 16Asbury Park, NJStone Pony Summerstagew.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Aug 18Boston, MAMGM Music Hall at Fenwayw.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Aug 20Washington, DCThe Anthemw.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Aug 21New York, NYCentral Parkw.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Aug 23Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore Philadelphiaw.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Aug 24McKees Rocks, PARoxian Theatrew.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Aug 25Toronto, ONHistoryw.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Aug 27Cincinnati, OHThe Andrew J Brady Music Centerw.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Aug 29Chicago, ILSalt Shed - Indoorsw.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Aug 30Minneapolis, MNThe Fillmore Minneapolisw.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Aug 31Milwaukee, WIThe Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hallw.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Sep 01Detroit, MIThe Fillmore Detroitw.Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
Sep 15Asbury Park, NJSea.Hear.Now