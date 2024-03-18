The Gaslight Anthem have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called History Books - Short Stories and features a cover of “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish along with a reworking of “Blue Jeans and White T-Shirts” and acoustic versions of “Positive Charge” and “History Books”. The EP will be out on March 22 via Thirty Tigers. The band have also announced North American tour dates for this summer. Joyce Manor will be joining them on all dates with The Dirty Nil and Pinkshift joining them on select dates. The Gaslight Anthem are currently touring the UK and Europe and released their album History Books in 2023. Check out the announcement video and dates below.