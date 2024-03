Videos 16 hours ago by Em Moore

One Step Closer have released a video for their new song “Giant’s Despair”. The video was directed by the band. The song is off their upcoming album All You Embrace which will be out on May 17 via Run For Cover Records. One Step Closer are currently on their North American co-headlining tour with Anxious and Koyo and released their album This Place You Know in 2021. Check out the video below.