Videos 11 hours ago by Em Moore

Couch Slut have released a lyric video for their new song “The Donkey (Abridged)”. The video was created by Frank Huang and features footage of a haunted house in Thailand from Davindar Singh and shots of guitarist Amy Mills’ doll collection. The song is off their upcoming album You Could Do It Tonight which will be out on April 19 via Brutal Panda. Couch Slut released Take A Chance of Rock ’n’ Roll in 2020. Check out the video below.