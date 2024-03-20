Cloud Nothings have released a video for their new song “I’d Get Along”. The song is off their upcoming album Final Summer which will be out on April 19 via Pure Noise Records. Cloud Nothings released The Shadow I Remember in 2021. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryTours: Sunrot / Jetsam (US and Canada)
Next StoryIn Memoriam: Greg Lee of Hepcat has passed away
Cloud Nothings: "I'd Get Along"
Cloud Nothings to release new album, share "Running Through The Campus" video
Dylan Baldi of Cloud Nothings surprise-releases solo EP
Cloud Nothings sign to Pure Noise Records, release "Final Summer"
The Menzingers release video for "There’s No Place In This World For Me", announce tour dates