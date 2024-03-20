Sadly, multiple sources are reporting that Greg Lee of Hepcat has passed away. Yesterday, some reports filtered in that he was in the ICU and today it was confirmed he passed away due to a massive brain brain aneurysm. Hepcat social media has not yet posted a statement. We will keep you updated.
Previous StoryVideos: Cloud Nothings: "I'd Get Along"
Next StoryVideos: Listen to The Soviet Influence's new covers record and read the track-by-track breakdown!
Greg Lee of Hepcat has passed away
Original Misfits, Social Distortion, Iggy Pop, Fishbone, Scowl, more to play No Values
Interrupters and Frank Turner to tour, Hepcat, Chuck Ragan, LJG open select dates
Rancid, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys to headline Punk Rock Bowling, Damned, L7, ST main support
Tim Armstrong, Jesse Michaels, Interrupters, Hepcat, LTJ, Suicide Machines on Ska Against Racism