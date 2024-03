Videos 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds have released a video for their new song featuring Alice Bag called “Wicked World”. The video was directed by Christopher Carlone. The song is off their upcoming album That Delicious Vice which will be out on April 19 via In The Red Records. Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds released Swing From The Sean DeLear in 2021. Check out the video below.