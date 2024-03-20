METZ have released a video for their new song “Light Your Way Home” which features Amber Webber of Black Mountain. The song is off their upcoming album Up On Gravity Hill which will be out on April 12 via Sub Pop Records and Dine Alone Records. METZ will be touring North America and Europe this spring and fall. The band released Atlas Vending in 2020. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryVideos: Dinner Club: "Galaxy Quest"
Next StoryVideos: Plaintiff in Justin Sane lawsuit alleges Sane hiding money and plans to leave USA
METZ: "Light Your Way Home" (ft. Amber Webber of Black Mountain)
Angel Du$t / Gouge Away / Teenage Wrist (EU and UK)
Gouge Away: "Spaced Out" (ft. Haley Butters, Meghan O'Neil, and Jasmine Watson)
METZ announce new album, release two new tracks, to tour North America and Europe
Photos: Alexisonfire / PUP / METZ at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, ON 06/16
Weird Nightmare releases video for Ramones cover
Listen to the new track by Love Ethic!
Weird Nightmare covers The Troggs
Weird Nightmare releases new song
Metz release two new songs