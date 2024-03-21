Jade Hairpins: “Unreliable”

by Em Moore
Jade Hairpins have released a new song. It is called “Unreliable” and is available digitally via Merge Records. Jade Hairpins will be touring the UK starting later this month including dates supporting Pissed Jeans. The band released their album Harmony Avenue in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 29
|Oxford, UK
|Tap Social
|Mar 30
|London, UK
|Earth (W/Pissed Jeans)
|Mar 31
|Manchester, UK
|Manchester Punk Festival
|Apr 01
|Birkenhead, UK
|Futureyard
|Apr 02
|Glasgow, UK
|Stereo (W/Pissed Jeans)
|Apr 03
|Nottingham, UK
|JT Soar
|Apr 04
|Leeds, UK
|Brudenell Social Club (W/Pissed Jeans)
|Apr 05
|Sheffield, UK
|Delicious Clam