Jade Hairpins: "Unreliable"
Jade Hairpins have released a new song. It is called “Unreliable” and is available digitally via Merge Records. Jade Hairpins will be touring the UK starting later this month including dates supporting Pissed Jeans. The band released their album Harmony Avenue in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 29Oxford, UKTap Social
 Mar 30London, UKEarth (W/Pissed Jeans)
 Mar 31Manchester, UKManchester Punk Festival
 Apr 01Birkenhead, UKFutureyard
 Apr 02Glasgow, UKStereo (W/Pissed Jeans)
 Apr 03Nottingham, UKJT Soar
 Apr 04Leeds, UKBrudenell Social Club (W/Pissed Jeans)
 Apr 05Sheffield, UKDelicious Clam