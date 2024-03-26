The Hope Conspiracy announce album details, release “Those Who Gave Us Yesterday” video

The Hope Conspiracy have announced details for their upcoming album Tools of Oppression / Rule by Deception. It will be out on May 31 via Deathwish Inc and features eight new tracks along with "Confusion, Chaos, Misery" and "A Struggle for Power" which appeared on their 2023 EP Confustion/Chaos/Misery. The band has also released a video for their new song “Those Who Gave Us Yesterday” which was directed by Jake Mulhern. The Hope Conspiracy will be playing a handful of US shows this summer. Check out the video, dates, and tracklist below.