The Hope Conspiracy announce album details, release “Those Who Gave Us Yesterday” video

The Hope Conspiracy have announced details for their upcoming album Tools of Oppression / Rule by Deception. It will be out on May 31 via Deathwish Inc and features eight new tracks along with "Confusion, Chaos, Misery" and "A Struggle for Power" which appeared on their 2023 EP Confustion/Chaos/Misery. The band has also released a video for their new song “Those Who Gave Us Yesterday” which was directed by Jake Mulhern. The Hope Conspiracy will be playing a handful of US shows this summer. Check out the video, dates, and tracklist below.

Tools of Oppression / Rule by Deception Tracklist

Thos Who Gave Us Yesterday

The Prophets and Doom

A Struggle For Power

Live in Fear

Shock By Shock

Of a Dying Nation

Confusion, Chaos, Misery

Broken Vessels

The West Is Dead

The Specter Looms

DateVenueCity
Jun 07SoniaCambridge, MA
Jun 08The MeadowsBrooklyn, NY
Jun 09First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA
Jul 20Cobra Lounge - The RumbleChicago, IL