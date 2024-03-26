Amyl and the Sniffers have announced tour dates for the US and Quebec for this summer. Lambrini Girls will be supporting them on all of their headlining dates. Amyl and the Sniffers will also be supporting Foo Fighters and Sleater-Kinney on select dates. Tickets go on sale on March 29. Amyl and the Sniffers released their album Comfort To Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.