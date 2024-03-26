Amyl and the Sniffers have announced tour dates for the US and Quebec for this summer. Lambrini Girls will be supporting them on all of their headlining dates. Amyl and the Sniffers will also be supporting Foo Fighters and Sleater-Kinney on select dates. Tickets go on sale on March 29. Amyl and the Sniffers released their album Comfort To Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jul 13
|Day In Day Out
|Seattle, WA
|Jul 19
|Citi Field
|New York, NY
|Supporting Foo Fighters
|Jul 20
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersey City, NJ
|w/Lambrini Girls
|Jul 21
|Fenway Park
|Boston, MA
|supporting Foo Fighters
|Jul 23
|Hershey Stadium
|Hershey, PA
|supporting Foo Fighters
|Jul 25
|Majestic Theatre
|Detroit, MI
|w/Lambrini Girls
|Jul 28
|TBA
|Denver, CO
|w/Lambrini Girls
|Jul 30
|The Granada Theater
|Lawrence, KS
|w/Lambrini Girls
|Jul 31
|Mercury Ballroom
|Louisville, KY
|w/Lambrini Girls
|Aug 01
|Hi-Fi Annex
|Indianapolis, IN
|w/Lambrini Girls
|Aug 03
|Asbury Hall
|Buffalo, NY
|w/Lambrini Girls
|Aug 04
|Osheaga
|Montreal, QC
|Aug 05
|Higher Ground Ballroom
|South Burlington, VT
|w/Lambrini Girls
|Aug 07
|Pioneer Courthouse Square
|Portland, OR
|supporting Sleater-Kinney
|Aug 09
|BMO Stadium
|Los Angeles, CA
|supporting Foo Fighters
|Aug 13
|The Sound
|Del Mar, CA
|w/Lambrini Girls
|Aug 14
|The Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Lambrini Girls
|Aug 15
|The Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Lambrini Girls