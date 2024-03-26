Amyl and the Sniffers / Lambrini Girls (US)

Amyl And The Sniffers
by Tours

Amyl and the Sniffers have announced tour dates for the US and Quebec for this summer. Lambrini Girls will be supporting them on all of their headlining dates. Amyl and the Sniffers will also be supporting Foo Fighters and Sleater-Kinney on select dates. Tickets go on sale on March 29. Amyl and the Sniffers released their album Comfort To Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jul 13Day In Day OutSeattle, WA
Jul 19Citi FieldNew York, NYSupporting Foo Fighters
Jul 20White Eagle HallJersey City, NJw/Lambrini Girls
Jul 21Fenway ParkBoston, MAsupporting Foo Fighters
Jul 23Hershey StadiumHershey, PAsupporting Foo Fighters
Jul 25Majestic TheatreDetroit, MIw/Lambrini Girls
Jul 28TBADenver, COw/Lambrini Girls
Jul 30The Granada TheaterLawrence, KSw/Lambrini Girls
Jul 31Mercury BallroomLouisville, KYw/Lambrini Girls
Aug 01Hi-Fi AnnexIndianapolis, INw/Lambrini Girls
Aug 03Asbury HallBuffalo, NYw/Lambrini Girls
Aug 04OsheagaMontreal, QC
Aug 05Higher Ground BallroomSouth Burlington, VTw/Lambrini Girls
Aug 07Pioneer Courthouse SquarePortland, ORsupporting Sleater-Kinney
Aug 09BMO StadiumLos Angeles, CAsupporting Foo Fighters
Aug 13The SoundDel Mar, CAw/Lambrini Girls
Aug 14The Fonda TheatreLos Angeles, CAw/Lambrini Girls
Aug 15The Fonda TheatreLos Angeles, CAw/Lambrini Girls