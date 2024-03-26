Sum 41 have announced their final Canadian tour dates. The shows will take place in January 2025 with PUP and Gob joining them on all dates. Tickets for this run of shows go on sale on March 28. Sum 41 are currently on their final world tour and will be releasing their last album Heaven :x: Hell on March 29 via Rise Records. The band released Order in Decline in 2019. Check out the dates below.