Sum 41 announce final Canadian shows

Sum 41 have announced their final Canadian tour dates. The shows will take place in January 2025 with PUP and Gob joining them on all dates. Tickets for this run of shows go on sale on March 28. Sum 41 are currently on their final world tour and will be releasing their last album Heaven :x: Hell on March 29 via Rise Records. The band released Order in Decline in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
01/10Victoria, BCSave on Foods Memorial Centre 
01/11Vancouver, BCRogers Arena 
01/13Kelowna, BCProspera Place 
01/16Calgary, ABScotiabank Saddledome 
01/17Edmonton, ABRogers Place 
01/18Saskatoon, SKSasktel Centre 
01/20Winnipeg, MBCanada Life Place 
01/23St. Catharines, ONMeridian Centre 
01/24Ottawa, ONCanadian Tire Centre 
01/25Laval, QCBell Place 
01/27London, ONBudweiser Gardens 
01/28Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena 
01/30Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena