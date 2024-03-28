Dog Party announce new album, share “Bullet In Disguise” video

Dog Party have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dangerous and will be out on May 17 on Sneak Dog Records, the new independent label run by Gwendolyn Giles, Lucy Giles, and Teens In Trouble’s Lizzie Killian. The band has also released a video for their lead single “Bullet In Disguise” which was directed by Aja Pop. Dog Party will be touring the US starting in April with Sweet Gloom and Pancho and the Wizards joining them on select dates. The band released their album Hit & Run in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.