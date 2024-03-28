Dog Party announce new album, share “Bullet In Disguise” video

by Em Moore
Dog Party have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dangerous and will be out on May 17 on Sneak Dog Records, the new independent label run by Gwendolyn Giles, Lucy Giles, and Teens In Trouble’s Lizzie Killian. The band has also released a video for their lead single “Bullet In Disguise” which was directed by Aja Pop. Dog Party will be touring the US starting in April with Sweet Gloom and Pancho and the Wizards joining them on select dates. The band released their album Hit & Run in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Dangerous Tracklist
A Shot of Dangerous
Do It All The Time
Bullet In Disguise
Last Nite
Woven
Affinity
Forget About Him
White Walls
Fallin’
Running With My Heart
Nasty
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 09
|San Francisco, CA
|Thee Parkside
|Apr 18
|El Cerrito, CA
|Little Hill Lounge
|Apr 20
|Reno, NV
|Reno Punk Rock Flea Market
|May 17
|Sacramento, CA
|The Starlet Room
|May 23
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Red Dwarf(w/Sweet Gloom)
|May 24
|San Pedro, CA
|The Sardine(w/Sweet Gloom)
|May 26
|Chino, CA
|Rat Nest(w/Sweet Gloom)
|May 29
|Los Angeles, CA
|Redwood Bar x Grill(w/Sweet Gloom)
|May 30
|Morro Bay, CA
|The Siren(w/Pancho and the Wizards)
|May 31
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Moth Fest at Moe’s Alley
|Jun 14-16
|Davis, CA
|Davis Music Fest
|Jun 26
|Eugene, OR
|Old Nick’s Pub(w/Pancho and the Wizards)
|Jun 27
|Portland, OR
|The Big Legrowlsk(w/Pancho and the Wizards)
|Jun 28
|Seattle, WA
|The Vera Project(w/Pancho and the Wizards)
|Jun 29
|Spokane, WA
|Mootsy’s(w/Pancho and the Wizards)