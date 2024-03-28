Dog Party announce new album, share “Bullet In Disguise” video

Dog Party
Dog Party have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dangerous and will be out on May 17 on Sneak Dog Records, the new independent label run by Gwendolyn Giles, Lucy Giles, and Teens In Trouble’s Lizzie Killian. The band has also released a video for their lead single “Bullet In Disguise” which was directed by Aja Pop. Dog Party will be touring the US starting in April with Sweet Gloom and Pancho and the Wizards joining them on select dates. The band released their album Hit & Run in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Dangerous Tracklist

A Shot of Dangerous

Do It All The Time

Bullet In Disguise

Last Nite

Woven

Affinity

Forget About Him

White Walls

Fallin’

Running With My Heart

Nasty

DateCityVenue
Apr 09San Francisco, CAThee Parkside
Apr 18El Cerrito, CALittle Hill Lounge
Apr 20Reno, NVReno Punk Rock Flea Market
May 17Sacramento, CAThe Starlet Room
May 23Las Vegas, NVThe Red Dwarf(w/Sweet Gloom)
May 24San Pedro, CAThe Sardine(w/Sweet Gloom)
May 26Chino, CARat Nest(w/Sweet Gloom)
May 29Los Angeles, CARedwood Bar x Grill(w/Sweet Gloom)
May 30Morro Bay, CAThe Siren(w/Pancho and the Wizards)
May 31Santa Cruz, CAMoth Fest at Moe’s Alley
Jun 14-16Davis, CADavis Music Fest
Jun 26Eugene, OROld Nick’s Pub(w/Pancho and the Wizards)
Jun 27Portland, ORThe Big Legrowlsk(w/Pancho and the Wizards)
Jun 28Seattle, WAThe Vera Project(w/Pancho and the Wizards)
Jun 29Spokane, WAMootsy’s(w/Pancho and the Wizards)