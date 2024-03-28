Kharma have released a video for their new song “Still Seeing Red”. The video was directed by Derek Rathbun. The song is off their upcoming album A World Of Our Own which will be out on April 12 via Flatspot Records. Kharma released their EP Most Dangerous Game in 2020. Check out the video below.
