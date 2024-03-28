Joey Cape announces Quebec tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Joey Cape of Lagwagon has announced Quebec tour dates for this June. The dates join his two previously announced shows in Pont-Rouge. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on March 29. Joey Cape released A Good Year to Forget in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
June 09Pont-RougeMoulin Marcoux (SOLD OUT)
June 10Pont-RougeMoulin Marcoux (SOLD OUT)
June 12Warwick QCMicrobrasserie Wick Station
June 13Rimouski QCTaverne 666
June 14Alma QCCafe du Clocher
June 15La Baie QCBrasserie Port-Alfred
June 16Quebec QCLa Source de la Martinière