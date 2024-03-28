Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Joey Cape of Lagwagon has announced Quebec tour dates for this June. The dates join his two previously announced shows in Pont-Rouge. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on March 29. Joey Cape released A Good Year to Forget in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|June 09
|Pont-Rouge
|Moulin Marcoux (SOLD OUT)
|June 10
|Pont-Rouge
|Moulin Marcoux (SOLD OUT)
|June 12
|Warwick QC
|Microbrasserie Wick Station
|June 13
|Rimouski QC
|Taverne 666
|June 14
|Alma QC
|Cafe du Clocher
|June 15
|La Baie QC
|Brasserie Port-Alfred
|June 16
|Quebec QC
|La Source de la Martinière