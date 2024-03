Videos 12 hours ago by Em Moore

Inter Arma have released a video for their new song “Concrete Cliffs”. The video was directed by Brendan McGowan. The song is off their upcoming album New Heaven which will be out on April 26 via Relapse Records. Inter Arma released their covers album Garbers Days Revisited in 2020 and released their album Sulphur English in 2019. Check out the video below.