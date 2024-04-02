New England Metal and Hardcore Festival has announced its lineup for this year. Killswitch Engage, Suicidal Tendencies, Slaughter to Prevail, Machine Head, Converge, BANE, As I Lay Dying, Nails, Over Kill, After The Burial, Better Lovers, Suicide Silence, Full of Hell, Incendiary, Throwdown, The Red Chord, Integrity, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds, Alluvial, Balmora, BRAT, Corpse Pile, Death Before Dishonor, Disembodied Tyrant, Ends of Sanity, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Foreign Hands, Glacial Tomb, Ingested, Jarhead Fertilizer, Life Cycles, Mammoth Grinder, Missing Link, Mouth For War, No Cure, On Broken Wings, Pain of Truth, Psycho-Frame, Since the Flood, Trail of Lies, Tribal Gaze, Two Piece, Upon Stone, With Honor, and The Zenith Passage will be playing. New England Metal and Hardcore Festival will take place on September 21-22 at the Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Previous StoryFestivals & Events: Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Half Past Two, Sad Snack, more to play MIG Fest 2024
Next StoryFestivals & Events: Fletcher of the Garden to drum for Adicts at three shows
Suicidal, Integrity, Converge, BRAT, Bane, more to play New England Metal and Hardcore Fest
Umbra Vitae announce new album, release "Belief Is Obsolete"
SeeYouSpaceCowboy: "To The Dance Floor For Shelter" (ft. Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox)
Full of Hell: "Gasping Dust" (ft. Ross Dolan of Immolation)
A Day To Remember/ The Story So Far/ Four Year Strong (US)
Coheed and Cambria, Underoath, Anxious, Dying Wish, more to play Furnace Fest 2024
BRAT announce US tour
Liz Selfish and Brenner Moate of BRAT talk their debut album 'Social Grace'
Bratmobile announce more US shows
Full of Hell announce new album, release "Doors to Mental Agony" video