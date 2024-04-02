Suicidal, Integrity, Converge, BRAT, Bane, more to play New England Metal and Hardcore Fest

New England Metal and Hardcore Festival has announced its lineup for this year. Killswitch Engage, Suicidal Tendencies, Slaughter to Prevail, Machine Head, Converge, BANE, As I Lay Dying, Nails, Over Kill, After The Burial, Better Lovers, Suicide Silence, Full of Hell, Incendiary, Throwdown, The Red Chord, Integrity, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds, Alluvial, Balmora, BRAT, Corpse Pile, Death Before Dishonor, Disembodied Tyrant, Ends of Sanity, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Foreign Hands, Glacial Tomb, Ingested, Jarhead Fertilizer, Life Cycles, Mammoth Grinder, Missing Link, Mouth For War, No Cure, On Broken Wings, Pain of Truth, Psycho-Frame, Since the Flood, Trail of Lies, Tribal Gaze, Two Piece, Upon Stone, With Honor, and The Zenith Passage will be playing. New England Metal and Hardcore Festival will take place on September 21-22 at the Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, Massachusetts.