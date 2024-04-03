The Hives announce North American tour

The Hives have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Tickets go on sale on April 5. The Hives will be touring Europe with Green Day this summer and released their album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 16HistoryToronto, ON
Sep 17House of BluesCleveland, OH
Sep 18Newport Music HallColumbus, OH
Sep 22Saint Andrew’s HallDetroit, MI
Sep 24Kings TheatreBrooklyn, NY
Sep 25RoadrunnerBoston, MA
Sep 27Stage AEPittsburgh, PA
Sep 29The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA
Oct 01The Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Oct 02TabernacleAtlanta, GA