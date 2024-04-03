The Hives have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Tickets go on sale on April 5. The Hives will be touring Europe with Green Day this summer and released their album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 16
|History
|Toronto, ON
|Sep 17
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|Sep 18
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus, OH
|Sep 22
|Saint Andrew’s Hall
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 24
|Kings Theatre
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 25
|Roadrunner
|Boston, MA
|Sep 27
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sep 29
|The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 01
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Oct 02
|Tabernacle
|Atlanta, GA