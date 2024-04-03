D.O.A. announce tour dates (US and Canada)

D.O.A.
by Tours

D.O.A. have announced tour dates for Canada and the US. The dates will begin later this month and include their upcoming run of shows in the Maritimes with Mvll Crimes in summer. D.O.A. released Treason in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
April 11Powell River, BCThe Carlson
April 12Cumberland, BCThe Waverly
April 13Victoria, BCVictoria Event Centre
April 16Bellingham, WAThe Shakedown
April 17Port Angeles, WACoog Budget Records
April 18Olympia, WAMcCoy Tavern
April 19Seattle, WAEl Corazon w/Coffin Break
April 20Bremerton, WAThe Charleston
May 11Vancouver, BCCommodore w/ Dead Bob
June 27Charlottetown, PEITrailside Music Hall w/Mvll Crimes
June 28Moncton, NBXeroz Arcade Bar w/Mvll Crimes
June 29Fredericton, NBBroken Record Bar w/Mvll Crimes
June 30Halifax, NSSeahorse Tavern w/Mvll Crimes
July 1Saint John, NBHaven Music Hall w/Mvll Crimes
July 5Gilbert, PACamp Punkslyvania
August 10Frostburg, MDSavage Mountain Punk Festival
September 26-October 13California/Arizona/NevadaDates TBA
October 4San Pedro (L.A.), CABerth 46 w/NOFX final show