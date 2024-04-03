D.O.A. have announced tour dates for Canada and the US. The dates will begin later this month and include their upcoming run of shows in the Maritimes with Mvll Crimes in summer. D.O.A. released Treason in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|April 11
|Powell River, BC
|The Carlson
|April 12
|Cumberland, BC
|The Waverly
|April 13
|Victoria, BC
|Victoria Event Centre
|April 16
|Bellingham, WA
|The Shakedown
|April 17
|Port Angeles, WA
|Coog Budget Records
|April 18
|Olympia, WA
|McCoy Tavern
|April 19
|Seattle, WA
|El Corazon w/Coffin Break
|April 20
|Bremerton, WA
|The Charleston
|May 11
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore w/ Dead Bob
|June 27
|Charlottetown, PEI
|Trailside Music Hall w/Mvll Crimes
|June 28
|Moncton, NB
|Xeroz Arcade Bar w/Mvll Crimes
|June 29
|Fredericton, NB
|Broken Record Bar w/Mvll Crimes
|June 30
|Halifax, NS
|Seahorse Tavern w/Mvll Crimes
|July 1
|Saint John, NB
|Haven Music Hall w/Mvll Crimes
|July 5
|Gilbert, PA
|Camp Punkslyvania
|August 10
|Frostburg, MD
|Savage Mountain Punk Festival
|September 26-October 13
|California/Arizona/Nevada
|Dates TBA
|October 4
|San Pedro (L.A.), CA
|Berth 46 w/NOFX final show