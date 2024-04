Videos 13 hours ago by Em Moore

Better Lovers have released a video for their new song “The Flowering”. The video was directed and edited by Anthony Altamura. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out digitally via SharpTone Records. Better Lovers will be touring North America with SeeYouSpaceCowboy startling later this month and released their EP God Made Me An Animal in 2023. Check out the video below.