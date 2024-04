Videos 3 hours ago by Em Moore

Half Past Two have released a new song called “Curse the Universe”. The song is off their upcoming album Talk Is Killing Me which will be out on April 19 via Bad Time Records. The song also has a video which was filmed and edited by Rae Mystic. Half Past Two will be touring the US starting in April and released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the song and video below.