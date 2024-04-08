Episode #649.86 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this edition of Punknews editor Em Moore’s series, Em Tells You What to Listen to, she plays some of her favourite new music from March 2024. Many songs are played including tracks by Fresh, Iron Moose, BRAT, Wristmeetrazor, Anti-Queens, Spaced, Indian Giver, Burial Etiquette, Garden Home, Half Past Two, CHERYM, The Long Run, Tonsil Hockey, Cell Rot, Gutser, Kid Congo and the Pink Monkey Birds featuring Alice Bag, JER featuring Money Nicca, Edging, Basque, The Dirty Nil, XIAO, Baby Got Back Talk, Teens In Trouble, Dog Party, and so many more. Listen to the episode below!
