Videos 9 hours ago by Em Moore

METZ have released a video for their new song “Superior Mirage”. The video was directed and edited by John Andrews. The song is off their upcoming album Up On Gravity Hill which will be out on April 12 via Sub Pop Records and Dine Alone Records. METZ will be touring North America and Europe this spring and fall. The band released Atlas Vending in 2020. Check out the video below.