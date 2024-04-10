Is For Lovers, the traveling festival put on by Hawthorne Heights, have announced their dates and lineups for this year. They will be playing Lake Tahoe, Charleston, Manteo, Sauget, Council Bluffs, Los Angeles, and Cincinnati. Hawthorne Heights will be playing on each date with Thursday, Finch, Armor For Sleep, Free Throw, Anberlin, Emery, Less Than Jake, Motion City Soundtrack, Stick To Your Guns, Saosin, Hot Mulligan, Senses Fail, Maura Weaver, Knuckle Puck, Real Friends, Raging Nathans, and more joining them on select dates. Check out the dates and details below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|June 22
|Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers – Harveys
|Lake Tahoe, CA
|The All-American Rejects, Movements, Hawthorne Heights, The Starting Line, Finch, Armor For Sleep, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Free Throw, with additional special guests to be announced soon.
|July 13
|West Virginia Is For Lovers – GoMart Ballpark
|Charleston, WV
|Underoath, Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
|July 20
|OBX Is For Lovers – Roanoke Island Festival Park
|Manteo, NC
|Motion City Soundtrack, Hawthorne Heights, Less Than Jake, Thursday, Armor For Sleep, This Wild Life, Battle Winner
|July 27
|Pop’s Is For Lovers – Pop’s
|Sauget, IL
|Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
|August 24
|Iowa Is For Lovers – Harrah’s Stir Cove
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Yellowcard, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life, Action/Adventure
|August 31
|California Is For Lovers – The Torch at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hawthorne Heights, Saosin, Finch, Anberlin, Bilmuri, Cartel, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life, boycomma, New Aesthetic, plus more special guests
|September 07
|Ohio Is For Lovers – Riverbend Music Center
|Cincinnati, OH
|Hawthorne Heights, Hot Mulligan, Silverstein, Senses Fail, The Devil Wears Prada, Anberlin, Arrows in Action, Emery, Snarls, Maura Weaver, Knuckle Puck, Real Friends, Movements, The Wonder Years, Turnover, For Your Health, Slow Joy, Leggy, Touchdown Jesus, Raging Nathans, Saturday’s At Your Place, Glassworld