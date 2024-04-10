Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Finch, more to play Is For Lovers traveling festival (US)

by Festivals & Events

Is For Lovers, the traveling festival put on by Hawthorne Heights, have announced their dates and lineups for this year. They will be playing Lake Tahoe, Charleston, Manteo, Sauget, Council Bluffs, Los Angeles, and Cincinnati. Hawthorne Heights will be playing on each date with Thursday, Finch, Armor For Sleep, Free Throw, Anberlin, Emery, Less Than Jake, Motion City Soundtrack, Stick To Your Guns, Saosin, Hot Mulligan, Senses Fail, Maura Weaver, Knuckle Puck, Real Friends, Raging Nathans, and more joining them on select dates. Check out the dates and details below.

DateVenueCityDetails
June 22Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers – HarveysLake Tahoe, CAThe All-American Rejects, Movements, Hawthorne Heights, The Starting Line, Finch, Armor For Sleep, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Free Throw, with additional special guests to be announced soon.
July 13West Virginia Is For Lovers – GoMart BallparkCharleston, WVUnderoath, Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life
July 20OBX Is For Lovers – Roanoke Island Festival ParkManteo, NCMotion City Soundtrack, Hawthorne Heights, Less Than Jake, Thursday, Armor For Sleep, This Wild Life, Battle Winner
July 27Pop’s Is For Lovers – Pop’sSauget, ILHawthorne Heights, Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life
August 24Iowa Is For Lovers – Harrah’s Stir CoveCouncil Bluffs, IAYellowcard, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life, Action/Adventure
August 31California Is For Lovers – The Torch at the L.A. Memorial ColiseumLos Angeles, CAHawthorne Heights, Saosin, Finch, Anberlin, Bilmuri, Cartel, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns, This Wild Life, boycomma, New Aesthetic, plus more special guests
September 07Ohio Is For Lovers – Riverbend Music CenterCincinnati, OHHawthorne Heights, Hot Mulligan, Silverstein, Senses Fail, The Devil Wears Prada, Anberlin, Arrows in Action, Emery, Snarls, Maura Weaver, Knuckle Puck, Real Friends, Movements, The Wonder Years, Turnover, For Your Health, Slow Joy, Leggy, Touchdown Jesus, Raging Nathans, Saturday’s At Your Place, Glassworld