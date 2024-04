3 hours ago by John Gentile

Laura Jane Grace and The Mississippi Medicals (Mikey Erg and Matt Patton) are going on a tour. they will be hitting a few USA dates, heading up to the Snowy White North, and then jumping back down into the states. The show starts May 1 in Garwood New Jersey. Various dates are opened by Teenage Halloween, Sam Russo, The Devil's Twins and Pigeon Pit. You can see the dates below.