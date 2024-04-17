Full of Hell have released a video for their new song “Coagulated Bliss”. The video was directed, shot, and edited by Will Mecca. The song is off their upcoming album of the same name which will be out on April 26 via Closed Casket Activities. Full of Hell released their album with Nothing, No Birds Sang, as well as their record with Gasp in 2023. The band will be touring North America with Dying Fetus starting later this month. Check out the video below.
