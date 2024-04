Videos 1 hour ago by Em Moore

Ekko Astral have released a video for their song “on brand”. The video was produced by Kate the Cursed (who also edited it and did VFX) and Joel Holzman. The song is off their album Pink Balloons which is out today via Topshelf Records. Ekko Astral will be touring the US with IDLES in June. Check out the video below.