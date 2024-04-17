Ekko Astral have released a video for their song “on brand”. The video was produced by Kate the Cursed (who also edited it and did VFX) and Joel Holzman. The song is off their album Pink Balloons which is out today via Topshelf Records. Ekko Astral will be touring the US with IDLES in June. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryDopamines announce PA and DC shows, new record underway
Next StoryTours: Hawthorne Heights announce 20th anniversary tour
Ekko Astral: "on brand"
Protomartyr, Ekko Astral, Ganser, Lambrini Girls, more added to IDLES tour (North America, EU, UK)
Ekko Astral announce debut album, release "devorah" video
Sparta, Gel, Mean Jeans, Portrayal of Guilt, more to play Smartpunk House 2024
Ted Leo And The Pharmacists announce 20th anniversary 'Shake The Sheets' shows
IDLES release video for "GRACE"
Ekko Astral sign to Topshelf Records, release "baethoven" video
IDLES, Bob Vylan, Problem Patterns, more to play Truck Festival 2024
IDLES: "Gift Horse"
IDLES: "GRACE"